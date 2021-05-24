Nas to play opening night of the New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is a little under three months away and the musical lineup just got a jolt of star power.

Nas has been named as the opening night headliner at the Chevy Park Stage.

*Music Alert*



Opening day of The Great New York State Fair features Nas at the Chevrolet Music Festival at Friday August 20th at 8:00PM! pic.twitter.com/r2euLFQr9g — New York State Fair (@NYSFair) May 24, 2021

The 2021 Grammy award winner rapper has been on the scene since 1994 and is widely considered one of the greatest rappers of all-time.

This is the first time Nas has graced the Chevy Court stage since his 2015 show which drew more than 30,000 fans, which was the 8th largest concert audience in Fair history.

Tickets to all concerts are free with $3 Fair admission.

Below is the lineup for 2021 NYS Fair concerts: