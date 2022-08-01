WASHINGTON CO., N.Y. (News10)-There’s a new program in Washington County offering life saving Narcan kits and training for those critical moments during a heroin or fentanyl overdose. What’s unique about this program is that it is also offers on-scene training for loved-ones who may face another overdose situation in the future.

“Drugs have no conscience. They are like a bullet, they have no conscience,” said Washington County Undersheriff John Winchell. He told News10’s Anya Tucker that first responders were called to several overdoses over the course of just one day last week. That’s considered a large spike for the mostly rural New York county with a population of around 61,000. “In one day we had four and one of them being a fatal overdose,” added Winchell.

To quickly revive subjects who have overdosed on heroin or fentanyl, first responders typically reach for Narcan, an anti-opioid nasal spray. Winchell says they are now offering that same opportunity to loved-ones of those who are addicted. When first responders in his county now respond to an overdose they are able to offer Narcan overdose rescue kits as well as provide on-scene training. “And leave them [loved-ones] a Narcan kit and how to use it right…if this [overdose] happens again. It’s not that we don’t want to be called, but it gives them that added sense of security,” added Winchell.

He says businesses and organizations are also taking advantage of their training, as well as places where large large crowds are likely to gather. “Putting Narcan in their stores. And we have actually gone out and trained the staff at the Washington County Fair,” added Winchell.

Co-General Manager of the Washington County Fair, Rebecca Breese tells News10 that they have not seen any major problems with drugs or overdoses on the fairgrounds. But they feel the training is one more important public safety measure. Breese gave this statement: “We are all members of our community, and we are all in this together. So, we took advantage of this training to be good community members.” -Rebecca Breese/Co-General Manger, Washington County Fair

Undersheriff Winchell tells Anya his office is also offering the kits to any inmate upon their release from the county jail. He says it’s completely voluntary, and he hopes it will save additional lives.