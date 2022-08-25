ATHENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police released the names of those injured in a van rollover on the Thruway in Greene County. It happened Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B.

Victims:

Antoinette Roper, 63, of Jamaica. Transported to Northern Dutchess Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries

Sarah Simms, 63, of Hempstead. Transported to Northern Dutchess Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries

Maxine Fisher, 60, of Jamaica. Transported to Health Alliance in Kingston for non-life-threatening injuries

Ismay Montoban, 63, of Central Islip. Transported to Albany Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries

Herchell Blackwood, 63, of Valley Stream. Transported to St. Peter’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries

Leonie Marshall, 62, of Queens Village. Transported to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries

Ronald Price, 69. Transported to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries

Rochelle Smith, 37. Transported to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries

Agnes Williams, 84. Transported to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries

Diane Grier, 51, of Queens Village. Transported to Albany Medical Center for serious, life-threatening injuries and remain in critical condition

Phyllis May Lewis, 65, of Rosedale. Transported to Albany Medical Center for serious, life-threatening injuries and remain in critical condition

Richard Senior, 56, of Queens Village. Transported to Albany Medical Center for serious, life-threatening injuries and remain in critical condition

Pamela Wilson, 65. Transported to Albany Medical Center for serious, life-threatening injuries and remain in critical condition

A church group from the Church of God of Prophecy, out of South Ozone Park, was traveling back to New York City from visiting Niagara Falls when the van they were traveling in crashed and overturned. The driver of the van attempted to avoid an uninvolved vehicle that changed lanes, and he overcorrected causing the van to lose control and overturn numerous times. He was not hurt in the crash.

The Thruway was shut down for several hours so police could investigate. No criminal charges are pending, and no tickets were issued.