Name of teen killed in crash in Cohoes released

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The name of the teen killed in a crash in Green Island has been released.
Brandon Sylvester, 17, was killed crossing 787 with a group of other teens. Three other teens were hit as well, according to police.
According to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, a driver hit the four teens as they crossed the street coming back from getting slushies and coffee.
He says the driver had a green light but had a suspended license and was not the owner of the car.
