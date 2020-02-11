Name of teen killed in crash in Cohoes released

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The name of the teen killed in a crash in Green Island has been released.

Brandon Sylvester, 17, was killed crossing 787 with a group of other teens. Three other teens were hit as well, according to police.

According to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, a driver hit the four teens as they crossed the street coming back from getting slushies and coffee.

He says the driver had a green light but had a suspended license and was not the owner of the car.

