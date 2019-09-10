Naked Florida man accused of burglarizing, damaging Albany office building

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say burglarized a building in Albany on Saturday.

Porter Denson Jr., 34, of Davenport, Fla., is accused of illegally entering the building, pulled multiple fire alarms, and caused damage to an office.

Police say when they arrived they found damage to a basement office and fire extinguisher that was deployed in the same area for no apparent reason.

Troopers found Denson running naked in the street where he was taken into custody.

He was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

Denson was arraigned where bail was set at $1,500 cash or bond.

He is due back in court later this week.