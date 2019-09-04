NAACP seeks answers in Edson Thevenin case

Two reports done into the death of Edson Thevenin paint two different pictures of what happened the night he was shot and killed by Officer Randy French.

Thevenin was killed about three years ago. Following a leaked internal report claiming French lied about what led to the death of Thevenin NAACP President Renee Powell is pressing the city to do something.

“If you lie to your employer, there are consequences to be paid. I haven’t seen any consequences for Sergeant French,” Powell said.

An earlier report that found no fault in the officer’s actions has muddied the waters.

Troy’s Deputy Director of Public Information John Salka said in a statement to NEWS10 ABC:

“At this time, we respectfully ask that judgment be withheld based on partial and incomplete facts. The case is proceeding through the federal court where we look forward to a resolution based on a full airing of the facts.”