NAACP asks for greater role in linking mayor’s office with community

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Branch of the NAACP said it’s actively working to connect with the community and be a liaison between the mayor’s office and residents.

“We need to make the community a priority, and right now, people in the community don’t feel as though their needs have been tended to,” said President Renee Powell.

Residents in the community said they feel like their voices aren’t being heard when it comes to addressing violence in Black and Brown neighborhoods.

Powell said the organization met with Mayor Patrick Madden’s Office in July to discuss several areas of concerns from them including better lighting on streets, city cameras and community engagement.

“Three days after young Mister Davis lost his life, we’re still waiting for street lights, we’re still waiting for cameras,” Powell said.

The NAACP president said she can’t say having those adjustments would have stopped 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis’s homicide, but she said it can prevent a crime like his from happening in the future.

“I am trying to remain hopeful that we get better results for the City of Troy,” Powell said.

Outside of being one of many voices for the community, the organization and its members have created different groups and events to engage with neighbors. Powell says violence in the community has made their efforts difficult.

“Folks were afraid to come out of their houses because of the gun violence. They just didn’t know what was going to transpire,” Powell said.

While Powell said she’s remaining hopeful the community’s concerns will be addressed, she said they’re not being addressed quick enough.

“I don’t think the NAACP is being used to its fullest capacity. We could be doing more,” Powell said. “We have to care about our community and doing what we can to move forward,” Powell said.

The investigation in Davis’s homicide is still ongoing. The Mayor’s Office has sent their condolences to the family.

