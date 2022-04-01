NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will be showing off the states’ first marijuana public service messages on Monday, April 4 at 11 a.m. The event will be held in New York City, but it will also be streamed on OCM’s Twitter page.

The messages will explain who can use marijuana, where it can be used, and how to use it safely. It will also help educate parents and caregivers about how they can protect children and teens as well as discuss the risks of driving while using marijuana.

“These messages will be distributed in English and Spanish through public service advertisements on television, radio, transit, billboards, and social media and will direct the public to cannabis.ny.gov for more information, FAQs, and fact sheets,” OCM said Friday.

Public education is required under New York’s recreational marijuana laws. Individuals must be 21 years or older to buy and/or use marijuana in the state. Using marijuana while driving is illegal. People who use marijuana and then get pulled over while driving will be ticketed for driving under the influence.