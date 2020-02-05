N.Y. ranked 4th on list of rudest drivers

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — This may or may not surprise you, New York ranks 4th in the U.S. for rudest drivers.

That is according to a new analysis by insurance company “Insurify.”

The company looked at more than two million insurance applications. Overall, the company says New York has nearly 44 percent more rude drivers than the national average.

The Empire State was topped by Wyoming, Idaho, and Virginia.

Meanwhile, Vermont is just one of the states listed as having the most polite drivers. The company looked at factors including failing to yield, improper passing, tailgating, and street racing.