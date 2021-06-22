Inmate sentenced to 18 months in prison for threatening to kill U.S. Senator

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Carlo Di Padova, 61, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for threatening to kill a U.S. Senator, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Di Padova pled guilty in February to sending a letter to a U.S. Senator stating he was going to have someone shoot the Senator in the head. The letter also contained a white substance found to be harmless.

The letter was sent by Di Padova on January 23, 2019, while he was serving time at the Auburn Correctional Facility.

The 18-month sentence will run consecutive to a 16-year-to-life Di Padova is currently serving at the Auburn Correctional Facility.

