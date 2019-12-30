Mysterious explosion rattles homes and nerves

A loud boom that rattled homes as well as nerves in Saratoga County has people wondering what the source could be.



Sheriff Michael Zurlo says his 911 dispatch center began receiving calls around 10:43pm Sunday from residents saying they heard a loud boom that shook their homes. Some reported that the explosion was accompanied by a strange green flash of light.



“I looked out my window thinking maybe a house blew up. “



Sandy Lupo of Greenfield Center braced herself for the sound of ambulances, but none came.

“My thought was that my propane tank may have blown up.”



A few miles away, the boom rocked Jen Gipp and her husband out of a sound sleep. Ryan Christopher, owner of Ryan’s Garage in Middlegrove says he wasn’t sure what the noise could have been. “I don’t know what it was. It is a mystery.”



Others who also heard the explosive sound quickly took to social media searching for answers. Some people speculated that the sound may have resulted from a fallen meteor. Dispatchers handled dozens of calls coming in from across a large portion of Saratoga county.



“From Galway, Sacandaga, Providence, Town of Greenfield, Town of Milton.” said Sheriff Zurlo.

News10’s Anya Tucker asked if Zurlo had any idea of what may have caused it. “We don’t.” he said.

But, it’s not for lack of trying. “We called the FAA, the National Weather Service, have been in contact with the FBI. There’s no reports of anything that would have caused that.” he added.

The Sheriff is asking for the public’s help. If you know what the source of the mysterious explosion may have been you’re asked to give the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office a call at 518-885-6761.