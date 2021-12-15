MVP donates $10,000 to healthy food pantries in Rensselear

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany to help food pantries in Rensselaer County

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – MVP health care providers will donate $10,000 to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany to help food pantries in Rensselaer County. The donation is part of MVP Health Care’s commitment to supporting healthy options for people living in the region, regardless of income level.

Donations will help provide healthier nutritional options, including foods that are gluten-free, low sugar, and other requirements. An investment MVP says in creating healthier communities by ensuring access to healthy and nutritious foods.

Catholic Charities said the $10,000 will go long way in addressing an important community needs at its two Rensselaer County food pantries. The Roarke Center on 4th Street in Troy hosts a food pantry, in addition to a re-entry program, and provides people with emergency financial assistance with such items as rent and utility payments.

The CoNSERNS-U provides outreach and support services, including holiday gift and food distributions which include clothing, back-to-school drives, emergency financial and utility assistance, referral services, and casework. Located on Herrick Street, the food pantry serves people in the Rensselaer and throughout the rural county.