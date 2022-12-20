ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In search of fun events before the end of the year? Look no further! On Boxing Day, the Harlem Globetrotters will be showcasing their skills against their long-standing rival, Washington Generals, and on the 29-30, professional bull riders from around the world will compete in the Unleash the Beast showdown.

The Globetrotters will be making a stop in Albany as part of their 2023 World Tour, which will take them around the country before heading overseas to the United Kingdom and Spain. Per tradition, the team will face off against the Washington Generals, who are seeking their first win against the Globetrotters since 1971.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event starts at 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary depending on seating.

For two nights, 35 of the best bull riders in the world will take on the sport’s rankest bovine athletes with the ultimate goal of qualifying for the Professional Bull Riders World Finals. Expect explosions, flames, and plenty of arm-flailing.

Eventgoers can either purchase a ticket package for both days or purchase tickets for individual days. The events begin at 7:45 p.m.