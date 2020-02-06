Musical Therapy Program advancing skills at Wildwood School

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Music can be therapeutic for many, right? Well, one program is using it to educate and improve skills for those with developmental disabilities.
The Wildwood School in Guilderland has a music therapy program where they utilize sound, rhythm, and vibrations to help their students grow in several areas of learning. The school even has its own recording studio with a wide variety of instruments and overall sounds for students to explore.
“A lot of our students are really drawn to the drum. They’re also very drawn to rthyhms and rhythmic patters,” Musical Therapist, Amy Myers, said. “A lot of times, pairing spoken syllables with drum beats can help students develop speech skills. So, I’ve seen students start singing spontaneously in music therapy when we thought their verbal skills were limited initially.”
Not only does the program use musical instrument to improve speech, but also motor skill development, and grow socially with one another.
Wildwood School works to advance educational and clinical goals of students ages 5-18.
