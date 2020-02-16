Music fills air with support at benefit for wounded veteran

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tink Bennett and the Tailor Made Band, City of Albany Pipe Band and Chuck Kelsey took the stage at the Wood Theater on Saturday night to benefit Sgt. Eddie Ryan, a local Iraq veteran in need of support for continued care and physical therapy 15 years after suffering two gunshot wounds to the head.
- Horne’s career night carries Virginia Tech past Pittsburgh 67-57
- UAlbany drops opener to #4 Syracuse
- Poulin, Svingala headed to state tournament
- UAlbany falls to #12 Cornell in season opener
- 1st half run helps Miami in 71-54 win over Wake Forest