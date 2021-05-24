Music festivals are back! Here’s what’s happening in 2021

(NEXSTAR) – After more than a year devoid of music festivals, many of the large musical gatherings are back for 2021.
From San Francisco’s Outside Lands to Tennessee’s beloved Bonnaroo, here’s what’s slated for the year:
Austin City Limits Festival
Austin, TX
Oct. 1-3, 8-10
Bonnaroo
Manchester, Tenn.
Sep. 2-5
BottleRock
Napa, Calif.
Sep. 3-5
Electric Zoo
New York City
Sep. 3-5
Essence Festival of Culture
Virtual
June 25-27, July 2-4
The Governors Ball
New York City
Sep. 24-26
Pitchfork Music Festival
Chicago, Ill.
Sep. 10-12
New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
New Orleans, LA
Oct. 8-17
Outside Lands
San Francisco, CA
Oct. 29-31