(CNN) — Music Executive Andre Harrell has died.
He is known for changing the sound of R&B music.
He is also credited with mentoring or launching stars including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jessica Alba, and Mary J. Blige.
Harrell was most recently the Vice-Chairman of Revolt Media and t.v., which confirms his death.
His career also included time as CEO of Motown Records and founder of Uptown Records.
Harrell was 59-years-old.
LATEST STORIES
- NASA picks 3 space firms to create human moon-landing systems
- COVID-19 closures costing SeaWorld parks tons of money
- Music exec Andre Harrell dies at 59
- Happy Mother’s Day!
- 5/10/20: “Milder” Today… Still Windy