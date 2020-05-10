Music exec Andre Harrell dies at 59

(CNN) — Music Executive Andre Harrell has died.

He is known for changing the sound of R&B music.

He is also credited with mentoring or launching stars including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jessica Alba, and Mary J. Blige.

Harrell was most recently the Vice-Chairman of Revolt Media and t.v., which confirms his death.

His career also included time as CEO of Motown Records and founder of Uptown Records.

Harrell was 59-years-old.

