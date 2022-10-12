ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Museum of Political Corruption will be honoring Jerry Mitchell, the 2022 winner of The Nellie Bly Award for Investigative Reporting. The celebration will be held on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted online and live-streamed on the museum’s YouTube channel.

Mitchell is known as the “Simon Wiesenthal of the South,” and made a career out of bringing Klansmen to justice in decades-old, high-profile cold cases. Due to his reporting, multiple convictions have been made in some of the nation’s most notorious crimes, including the assassination of The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s (NAACP) leader Medgar Evers and the bombing of a Birmingham church that killed four girls.

The event will include a Q & A with the audience, as well as guest appearances. This will be the sixth annual Nellie Bly Award given.