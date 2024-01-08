FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jury selection is underway in the trial for Kevin Monahan. He faces charges of murder, reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence in the shooting death of 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis.

Gillis was a passenger in a car that mistakenly drove up Monahan’s driveway in Hebron in April 2023, looking for a friend’s house.

Prospective jurors were questioned on potential conflicts that could prevent them from serving during this trial. More people than usual were summoned to potentially sit on this jury because this case received national attention. Prospective jurors were also asked to come in Jan. 5 and fill out a questionnaire.

Judge Adam Michelini ruled on pre-trial motions, setting the tone for what we’ll see in court. Arthur Frost, Monahan’s defense attorney, said most of the motions were pre-cautionary regarding language and testimony from potential witnesses. The attorneys agreed not to use the words “victim” or “perpetrator” during the trial. Assistant District Attorney Christian Morris said he told the Gillis family, and their supporters, not to wear clothing or buttons with Gillis’ image and not to demonstrate near the courthouse, behaviors the defense argued could sway the jury.

One particular motion focused on recordings of the defense and a firearms expert when they examined the alleged murder weapon. Morris said he does not plan to use those recordings and that they were pre-cautionary, to protect evidence. Frost took issue with the term: murder weapon.

“No jury has said there’s been a murder,” Frost said.

The trial is expected to last three weeks with jury selection expected to take at least two full days.