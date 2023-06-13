ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Opening statements were heard in the trial of Marquis Jackson. He’s charged with murder, accused of stabbing local chef Tyrome Wallace 14 times at his home in 2022.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer McCanney argued Jackson intentionally committed a senseless act of violence, alleging he fled the scene and told police he destroyed his clothes and got rid of the knife.

Defense attorney Tim Berry said Jackson was not at the house when Wallace was stabbed; and that he left after he was caught in the middle of a physical altercation between Wallace and his partner.

Wallace was a well-known chef in the area, working for downtown restaurants like Yono’s and the Hollow Bar and Kitchen.

