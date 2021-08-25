Municipalities waiting on final guidance on relief spending

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It could be, at most, another two months until cities like Troy have final approval for how emergency funds from the American Rescue Plan can be used.

“I don’t think the funding allocation will change and the places they would like to see funding will change, but I think some of the nuances, maybe dates, or procedures or some of those kind of things will changes,” said Deputy Mayor Monica Kurzejeski.

Kurzejeski said the city has, in-hand, half of the about $44 million it was promised. The city is already using some of the money to create framework for programs that will be developed from the funding.

“What’s really great about this funding is they’re allowing municipalities and entities to bring consultants on to help spend down the funding and help create those programs,” Kurzejeski said.

Governor Kathy Hochul this week sent a strong message to get relief funds out to New Yorkers in need.

“I am not at all satisfied with the pace that this Covid relief is getting out the door. I want the money out, and I want it out now. No more excuses and delays,” Hochul said.

“I think the biggest concern and challenge I see going forward is making sure there is really good synchronized funding programs.” Kurzejeski said.

Ultimately, Kurzejeski said the money is there, it’s just getting the final details of how it will be spent.

“You have to make sure that if it’s something you build, something you program, something you create, it’s somebody’s budget, somebody’s got to take it on, so that it creates a sustainable change,” Kurzejeski said.