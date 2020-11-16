Municipal golf course clubhouse destroyed in fire

CAROGA LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The clubhouse of the Nick Stoner Golf Course in Caroga Lake has been destroyed by a fire. Crews responded to reports of fire at the municipally owned course at around 8 a.m. on Sunday, and found the building engulfed by flames on arrival.

A total of 45 fire fighters from two departments, and eight apparatus, were involved in battling the blaze which took four hours to knock down.

Two firefighters picked up minor injuries and two pieces of firefighting apparatus were damaged during the operation. The firefighters were treated at the scene.

Work is currently underway to remove fertilizer, fuel and pesticides from the building’s basement.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is currently ongoing, though officials say it does not look suspicious at this time.