COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Coxsackie has multiple ongoing water main breaks. According to Mayor Mark Evans, the village has suffered four water main breaks in the past 36 hours and water on Baily Street is currently off.

Since Thursday, April 14, there has been a water main break on John Street, and two on Bailey Street. As of now, there is another break on Baily Street that crews must fix.

Mayor says that given the amount of continuous work time, the crews are required to have rest. They will be returning sometime later this evening to start repairs again.

Water on Bailey St. is currently off and will remain off until the repair is made. The break could not allow sustain service with the amount of water loss occurring.