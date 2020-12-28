Multiple Warren County coronavirus exposures

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren county officials are reporting multiple coronavirus exposures at two Queensbury businesses. The exposures took place between December 18 and December 25 at a Stewart’s Shops and a car dealership.

Officials say a masked individual was present at the Stewarts on Bay Road in Queensbury on the following days and times:

12/18 2pm-6pm

12/20 7am-12pm

12/21 12pm-3pm

12/22 8am-4pm

12/24 12pm-3pm

12/25 12pm-3pm

There were also exposures at Della Honda on Quaker Road in Queensbury during the following times and dates:

12/22 – 9am-5pm

12/23 – 9am-5pm

People who may have visited one of the businesses during the times listed are advised to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14-days following the potential exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell.

If symptoms develop, contact your medical provider, an urgent care center or your local public health agency. Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580. New York State’s COVID testing hotline can be reached at 1-888-364-3065.

High risk groups, including the elderly and immuno-compromised are advised to contact a medical provider even if symptoms appear to be mild. In an emergency, dial 911.