ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -An emergency meeting was called on Friday, December 1, by Parkview Apartments Tenant Association President, Diane Deitz. The residents focusing this time on their neighbors and tenants of the building who have died in the last two weeks, according to Deitz.

“We have recently had nine deaths here in a little over two weeks. On top of it, we have mold in the building.”

The tenants at tonight’s meeting have been also complaining of rodents, pests, and water access since last year. Deitz herself has been in and out of the hospital.

“Multiple tenants who have had blood tests come back with mold in their blood. I’d say the past four times it was because of that. That was in two months.”

Back in June, NEWS10’s Anthony Krolikowski went inside the apartments to see the damages with code enforcement while being managed by Commercial Residential Management. Those same apartments are now managed by the company Wingate.

“They’ve had multiple code violations here and this is a vulnerable population. They need a landlord who’s both conscious of that vulnerable community and who’s willing to actually do the work,” stated Attorney At Law, Adriel Colón-Casiano.

In February, pipes froze and burst, flooding the main electrical room. Dozens were evacuated to a nearby hotel. Tenants say they are still worried about the same issues.

“It’s the first day of December. This building has flooded in the past multiple times when it’s cold and miserable out. It very well could happen again,” explained Tenant Organizing Coordinator at United Tenants of Albany, Marco Flagg.

NEWS10 has reached out to the Albany County Health Department which says they were not aware of the deaths. Wingate has yet to respond to the situation.