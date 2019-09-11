‘Multiple stabbing victims’ at Tallahassee workplace

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (NEWS10) — Multiple people have been stabbed at Dyke Industries, a wholesale building material supplier in Tallahassee, Florida Wednesday morning, Police say.
According to the Police Department, officers responded around 8:37 a.m. to a stabbing at the facility on Maryland Circle to find multiple stabbing victims.
Police have a suspect in custody.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.