MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Multiple roads and lane closures have been announced in Montgomery County because of flooding. All traffic delays are listed below, stay tuned throughout the morning as this page will be updated.

Town of Canajoharie

Mapletown Road from Shunk Road to Old Sharon Road

White Road from West Ames Road to State Hwy 10

Village of Nelliston

Westbound lane of State Hwy 5 (West Main Street) between Water Street and Budnick Road

Town of Mohawk / Palatine