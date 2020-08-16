Multiple pets saved from Troy house fire

TROY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Multiple pets, including dogs, cats and ducks were rescued from a house fire in Troy on Sunday afternoon.

The Troy Fire Department responded to a major structure fire on Sixth Avenue shortly after 3 p.m.

There are no injuries reported injuries to any civilians or firefighters, and Chief Eric McMahon claims multiple dogs, cats and ducks were rescued from the blaze.

“Many pets were saved. Dogs, cats, ducks, I don’t know if any of the animals perished in the fire, it’s still under investigation.” Chief Eric J. McMahon

Troy Fire Department

The fire was eventually extinguished with assistance from the Watervliet arsenal and city of Watervliet Fire Departments.

The second floor of the building appears to have suffered major damage and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

