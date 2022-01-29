Multiple people injured after shots fired call in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police Department dispatch confirmed with NEWS10 Saturday morning reports of a “shots fired” call in Troy. The incident allegedly occurred on 8th street, near St. Mary’s Hospital.

Dispatch was not able to confirm how many victims were impacted in total. Two people have been transported to Albany Medical Center with gunshot wounds at this time. Troy Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. If you have any information, photos, or videos, you can email them to us at news@news10.com.