Multiple people arrested in Bennington drug bust

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Police Department touting a large drug bust on Tuesday. They say they responded to a residence for a report of suspicious drug activity. After obtaining a search warrant, officers reportedly found a large amount of drugs worth approximately $300,000.00.

Police say on Monday evening just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the area of 222 Union Street in Bennington. Once on scene, officers found five people in the home who were ordered out.

Officers secured the home while investigators applied for a search warrant. Once approved, a search warrant was carried out by the Bennington Police Patrol Division and Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

During the search, officers found the following items:

27,735 bags of suspected Heroin

1,470 grams of suspected Cocaine/Crack-Cocaine

Prescription medication

LSD

Drug packaging material

Drug paraphernalia

A Smith and Wesson .40 Caliber handgun with ammunition

A ledger

$8,166 in US Currency

The street value of the suspected Heroin and Cocaine/Crack-Cocaine is estimated to be approximately $300,000.00, according to police.

Police say this location has been under investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigations for suspicion of selling drugs.

Analytical support from the Vermont National Guard Counterdrug Program and Bennington PD’s K-9 Gracie helped with the investigation.

The below Defendants were arrested and charged with the following:

Frederick Grant Jr., 44, of Bennington, Vermont

Vermont-Heroin Trafficking,

Cocaine Trafficking,

Possession of Regulated Drug,

Conspiracy,

Possession of Firearm in Commission of Felony.

Grant was held for lack of $25,000. Bail and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division at a later date.

Laci Mayer, 33, of Bennington, Vermont

Trafficking,

Cocaine Trafficking,

Possession of Regulated Drug,

Conspiracy,

Possession of Firearm in Commission of Felony

Mayer was held for lack of $25,000. Bail and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division at a later date.

Heather Farley, 39, of Bennington, Vermont

Possession of Heroin

Farley was held for lack of $25,000. Bail and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division at a later date.