SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Schenectady Fire Station, a structure fire broke out early in the morning of Friday, March 18. Multiple surrounding houses were affected by the fire.

Schenectady Fire says the structure fire occurred at 24 McClellan Street in Schenectady. No injuries were reported and the building was vacant.

The structure fire affected some of the surrounding homes, 18 McClellan Street received fire damage to its attic. Another home, 24 McClellan Street, suffered water damage from fire units putting the fire out.

Schenectady Fire expects 24 McClellan Street to be torn down either March 18 or 19.

Seven children and four adults were aided by the American Red Cross. The fire is under investigation by the Schenectady Fire Department.