TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple fire departments are battling a major fire at an apartment building in the area of Jay Street and 6th Avenue (North Central) in Troy Wednesday morning.

Troy Police are also in the area assisting fire crews. Police say to expect road closures in the area as crews battle the flames.

The Jay Street on-ramp to Alternate Route 7 is currently closed. Hoosick Street at 8th Street can be used as an alternate route. River Street can also be used to bypass the area.