Multiple fire crews respond to a house fire in Delmar

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Dawson Road in Delmar on Monday morning. Fire officials told NEWS10 that when crews arrived on the scene around 6:45 a.m., the two-story house was completely engulfed in flames. Everyone inside the house made it out safely.

“I was the second one here, the fire has fully involved no one made an entry into the building. The occupants were already out of the building so we deployed lines into the house and put the fire out,” said Delmar Assistant Fire Chief Dan Ryan.

Delmar Fire, Elsmere Fire, Slingerlands Fire, North Bethlehem, Onesquethaw and Selkirk Fire Departments all responded. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, in a release midday Monday, Bethlehem Police said the cause did not appear suspicious.