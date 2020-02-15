Multiple departments respond to major fire at bus company, neighboring buildings

LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews began battling flames in bitter cold temperatures at a bus garage overnight in Columbia County.

About thirty fire departments from Columbia, Greene and Dutchess Counties responded to the fire on Blue Hill Road at about 10:30 p.m., officials said. The fire caused destruction to a bus garage and neighboring apartment homes.

Officials said there were no injuries as a result of this fire.

This story is developing. NEWS10 will update this article with new information as it is learned.