Breaking News
Multiple departments respond to major fire at bus company, neighboring buildings

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Multiple departments respond to major fire at bus company, neighboring buildings

News

by: Web Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews began battling flames in bitter cold temperatures at a bus garage overnight in Columbia County.

About thirty fire departments from Columbia, Greene and Dutchess Counties responded to the fire on Blue Hill Road at about 10:30 p.m., officials said. The fire caused destruction to a bus garage and neighboring apartment homes.

Officials said there were no injuries as a result of this fire.

This story is developing. NEWS10 will update this article with new information as it is learned.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play