DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews responded to a fully involved structure fire early Saturday morning at 228 Bender Lane in Delmar.

Bethlehem police say they received a report for a structure fire just after 3 a.m. Once on scene, officials say the structure was fully involved, however crews were eventually able to put the fire out completely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Additional information will be made available as it is released.