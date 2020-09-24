Multiple crews battle Guilderland house fire overnight

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Multiple fire crews are still battling a blaze in Guilderland. At least 12 departments responded to the fire, which broke out in a home on La Grange Lane at around midnight on Thursday.

Guilderland Center, Guilderland, Westmere, Knox, Voorheesville are among the fire departments tackling the blaze.

There is currently no word of any injuries, or on the number of people displaced by the fire.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

