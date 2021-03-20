Multiple crews battle fire overnight in Schaghticoke

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews worked through the night to battle a fire in Schaghticoke.

Officials say the fire happened at the Agway building in Schaghticoke. Firefighters say there were various grain materials and dry storage inside.

Thankfully, there were no fires reported in the apartments near the building.

Officials say crews were initially dispatched to a structure fire call on an abandoned building before receiving this call. The chief says there is no displacement of residents at this time.

