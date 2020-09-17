Multiple crews battle fire at Green Mountain Race Track

Firefighters battle blaze at Green Mountain Race Course. Photo courtesy of Hoosick Falls Fire Department.

Pownal, VT, (NEWS10) – Multiple fire crews are on scene after flames engulfed the grandstand of Green Mountain Race Track in Pownal, Vermont. Bennington Fire Department dispatched firefighters to the race track at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Bennington fire department have stated the blaze is mostly under control as of 4 a.m., but the fire is still raging in the building’s basement.

Firefighters say the building has been abandoned for a number of years, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

