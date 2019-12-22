Multiple cars burn inside Halfmoon auto shop garage

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple cars and a garage burned up on Route 9 in Halfmoon Saturday night.

A 911 call came in around 7:45 from an individual inside the Fast Lane auto shop. They made it out safely.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the bulk of the flames within 20 minutes. One firefighter sustained injuries from slipping on ice.

The garage is almost completely destroyed. Fire officials say the roof collapsed and multiple vehicles were inside at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.