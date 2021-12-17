Multiple Capital Region schools districts closing on December 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Multiple schools in the Capital Region have announced their school’s closure for December 17. These closures come after a nationwide TikTok threat that called for violence at schools across the country on December 17.

The Averill Park Central School District will be closed after they received a threat from an unknown person or persons directed toward the District. Police are currently investigating the threat.

The Galway Central School District is closed after a school official found a door propped open. They are investigating the incident now and an investigation is underway with police on scene.

The Whitehall Central School District will shift to remote learning after police investigated a possible threatening comment made by a student. It was determined that no threat was made but Whitehall CSD still made the decision to shift to remote learning for the day.

This page will be updated throughout the day as more information and school closures are received. If your school is closed email us at News@news10.com with information about the closure.

