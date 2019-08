PETERSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several birds have died after a fire at the Berkshire Bird Paradise in Petersburg.

Thursday evening, firefighters were called to the area after heavy smoke was found inside the building.

According to Grafton Fire Chief Jim Goyer, a bird knocked over a heat lamp, and it landed on some dry vines and caused the smoke.

An unknown amount of birds died in the incident.

According to the sanctuary’s Facebook page, it has completed some major construction earlier in the year.