Multiple arrests made after Remington Investigation

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Three people have been arrested by New York State Police and charged with Grand Larceny and Scheme to Defraud. The three allegedly conspired to steal over $65,000 from Remington Arms. An internal investigation by Remington executives ended with the company contacting state police.

Having been arrested are David Taber, 49, of Poland, NY, Matthew Edwards, 43, and Rachel Geer, 39, both of Remsen.

Charges:

Second Degree Grand Larceny (felony)

First Degree Scheme to Defraud (felony)

Fourth Degree Conspiracy (felony)

Police say that the three set up a fraudulent business and through that fake operation were able to steal over $65,000 from Remington.