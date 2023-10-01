SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 9-year-old Charlotte Sena is missing, according to New York State Police.

“The search for Charlotte is continuing with the assistance of New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, New York State Fire, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and more,” said Troop G Public Information Officer Stephanie O’Neil just after 8:00 Sunday morning.

Sena was last seen at the Moreau Lake State Park at approximately 6:15 P.M. Saturday. She is described as 5’1″, 90 pounds, with dirty blonde hair. Sena was last seen wearing a tie-dye Pokemon shirt, blue pants, and black crocs.

Anyone with information should call 518-457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.