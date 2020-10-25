Multiple agencies respond to massive structure fire overnight

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Police Department, along with several other agencies, responded to a reported structure fire Saturday night.

Police said they received the report at 11 p.m. for the address of 28 Kenwood Avenue. Once on scene, officials found the house to be fully involved with two people having made it out safely. One of the residents sustained a cut to his arm and was looked at on scene and taken to Albany Medical Center for additional treatment.

Police said multiple fire departments responded to help with putting out the fire including:

Elsmere FD

Delmar FD

Selkirk FD

Slingerlands FD

North Bethlehem FD

Onesquethaw FD

Albany County Sheriff Paramedics and Delmar-Bethlehem EMS were also both on scene to assist.

Bethlehem Police detectives and fire investigators were reportedly on scene and the fire is still under investigation to determine the cause. Police said it does not appear to be suspicious.

LATEST STORIES