Multi-vehicle crash kills one in Latham

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person has died as the result of a multi-car crash that took place Saturday morning on Watervliet-Shaker Rd near Caroline St. in Latham.

The Colonie Police Dept. responded and found three vehicles that were involved in the crash. A 2003 Chevrolet, a 2009 Mitsubishi, as well as a 2013 Osh Kosh cement mixer.

Officials say that a witness stated the Mitsubishi had crossed over the double yellow line and into the path of the cement mixer causing a head-on collision.

The Chevrolet was also headed west and and ended up rear-ending the Mitsubishi as it stopped.

Police say the driver of the Mitsubishi, 33-year-old Alexandria Grimmick of Watervliet was killed in the crash and that neither of the other two drivers, Steven Guyder, 61, of Middleburgh as well as Stacy Rundle, 35, of Watervliet were injured. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

Police are asking that if anyone witnessed the crash to please call 518 783-2744.