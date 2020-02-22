Multi-vehicle car accident slows traffic on I-787 between exits 6,7

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A multi-vehicle accident on I-787 southbound between exits 6 and 7 closed off at least one lane of traffic Saturday afternoon causing slow travel for commuters.

State Police said at least one person sustained injuries as a result of the crash. Emergency Medical Services and State Police responded to the scene.

Traffic is moving slow on I-787 southbound near exit 7E and northbound near exit 7W.

This story is developing. NEWS10 will continue to update this article as new details are learned.