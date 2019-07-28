Multi-motorcycle accident leaves several injured in the Town of Hague

HAGUE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday morning just before noon, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-motorcycle crash that resulted in multiple injuries on Graphite Mountain Road.

According to police, Kenneth A. Hedden Sr., 64, of North Hudson was riding his 1992 Harley Davidson motorcycle with his wife, Geralyn Hedden, 61 who was riding as a passenger in an attached side car when he failed to make a turn and crossed over into the opposite lane

As a result, Hedden’s motorcycle sideswiped another motorcycle which set off a chain reaction making him collide into a group of oncoming motorcycles where he hit a second motorcycle head on.

The rider and passenger of the first first motorcycle that was hit were not injured.

The second motorcycle, a 2013 Harley Davidson, was being ridden by Ryan C. Bakemeier, 38, of Whitehall and his passenger, Ashley F. Bakemeier also of Whitehall.

A third motorcycle, a 2005 Harley Davidson being ridden by Matthew J. Touchette, 40, of Whitehall then crashed to the ground in order to avoid crashing into the other motorcycles. Touchette and his passenger, Tiffany Touchette, 38 also from Whitehall were then both ejected as a result.

Hedden was airlifted to Albany medical center for treatment. Hedden’s wife Geralyn Hedden was ejected from the side-car and was transported by ambulance to Moses Ludington Hospital for treatment.

Bakemeier was airlifted to University of Vermont Medical Hospital for treatment. Bakemeier’s wife was transported by ambulance to Moses Ludington Hospital.

Touchette was transported by ambulance to Moses Ludington Hospital. Touchette’s passenger refused medical treatment at the scene.

There were no fatalities reported.