TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Troy, headed by City Council President Carmella Mantello, penned a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul Saturday calling for a multi-jurisdictional task force to address gun violence in the Capital Region. Over the past two years, the Council President has reportedly proposed to the prior Governor a more enhanced coordination and information-sharing effort between state and local law enforcement agencies.

In light of the two youth homicides in the past two months in Troy, Capital Region local officials are calling on Governor Hochul to implement a better coordinated and enhanced task force made up of municipal police agencies, the three County Sheriff Departments (Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady), and the New York State Police, to tackle increased gun and gang violence in the region. This proposal is comparable to the former State “Operation Impact initiative”. Additionally, the City of Troy is requesting immediate funding from the state targeted for youth and mentoring services, School Resource Officers, and other initiatives.

“Covid-19 has brought an unprecedented time of gun violence in the Capital Region,” said Mantello. “This will continue cycling throughout our region unless we all proactively work together and tackle it now.”

Recently, the Governor extended an Executive Order declaring gun violence a state of emergency. She stated, “We must urgently confront the plague of gun violence in our state. Too many lives are being lost, and too many New Yorkers are living in fear. This is a crisis.”

The City of Troy believes it is time for Governor Hochul to provide resources, tools, and most importantly partnership to end gun violence in the Capital Region. City officials hope the Governor will strongly consider their proposals.