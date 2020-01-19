Multi-agency police search results from reported Walmart theft

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested after reportedly trying to stealing from a Walmart.

Police arrested Everett Rasso, 37, and Shannan Kipp, 28, both from Hudson after Rasso was reportedly confronted by Walmart loss prevention and then fled the store. Kipp was seen with Rasso and questioned by police who say she gave a false statement about the incident.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call from Walmart loss prevention around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police eventually caught Rasso behind a Game Stop in the Greenport Commons Plaza after searching a wooded area with help from New York State Police.

Police charged Rasso with Concealing and Destroying Physical Evidence (Class E Felony), Petit Larceny, and Resisting Arrest (Both Class A Misdemeanors). Kipp was charged with Providing a False Written Statement (Class A Misdemeanor).

Police issued both suspects appearance tickets returnable to Greenport Town Court.

Columbia County Sheriff, David Barlett, would also like the public to know there was no shooting at this location and there was no weapon involved in the incident.