Muggles, a Harry Potter flagship store is coming to New York

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

CNN Newsource

(CNN) — Calling all muggles and wizards. The largest Harry Potter store in the world is heading to New York.

A massive, three-story ‘Wizarding World of Harry Potter’ store will open this summer in the heart of Manhattan.

Warner Brothers says the store will include brand-new products that have never been sold before, including a new line of magic wands.

The store will also feature interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities.

Warner is calling the ‘Wizarding World of Harry Potter’ a flagship store, the first of its kind.

There is no opening date as of yet, but execs say we can expect more details in the coming months.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play